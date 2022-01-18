Man’s Job Includes Standing in Line for Rich People, Earns Rs 16,000 per Day

Representational Image. Freddie Beckitt from London is a "professional queuer" and charged upto 20 pounds per hour for his service.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
Standing in a queue might seem like a tedious task, but what if you could make Rs 16,000 off of it? That's exactly what this man from London, Freddie Beckitt does for a living, and let's just say, he earns more than enough.
Beckitt charges £160 (approximately Rs 16,000) for an hour for rich people who don't want to stand in a queue themselves. Instead, those people pay Beckitt to do it for them, an occupation that is earning him a good amount of money.
According to Beckitt, he earns particularly well while waiting in line for tickets of popular events or concerts. "I worked eight hours for a job queuing for the V&A's Christian Dior exhibition for some very well-to-do people around their mid-sixties," he told The Sun.
He also waits around for events that take place at the Apollo Theatre for people who are ready to pay him but don't have the time to stand in the queue themselves.
He signs himself up on Taskrabbit, an online marketplace where freelancers such as himself meet potential clients and get jobs from. He enjoys working in the summer since most popular events take place at that time, but he has also had days where he had to stand in the freezing cold of winter to get his job done.
However, since his profession does not require a specific skill, there is a cap as to how much he can charge per hour. "Unfortunately I don't think I can charge any more than £20 an hour and it doesn't require any skill or even hard work. But it gives me lots of flexibility to earn and fit it into my writing schedule. My friends and family find it very amusing but definitely weren't surprised," he told Ladbible.
(With inputs from The Sun and Ladbible)
