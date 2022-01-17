Tamil Nadu Couple to Host a Harry Potter-Themed Wedding Reception in Metaverse

Snapshot of the metaverse wedding reception invite.
On 6 February, 2022, Janaganandhini Ramaswamy and Dinesh S P, a couple from Tamil Nadu will tie the knot in a ceremony that will take place in the morning. After this, they will break away from usual tradition and host their reception in a virtual space called "metaverse" instead of having it at a physical venue.
The Harry Potter-themed reception was ideated by Dinesh who said, "I came up with the idea of having a metaverse themed wedding, and my fiance also liked the idea," in a statement to Times of India.
Dinesh is an engineer and blockchain and NFT enthusiast, and Jaganandhini is a software developer.
The wedding will take place with avatars of guests, and will be presided over by Jaganandhini's late father's avatar. She talks about how the reception is a great idea since the two first met through Instagram and will now have one of their wedding functions in a metaverse.
Dinesh shared a glimpse of the wedding invitation on Twitter and wrote, "I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup."
Talking more about how he came up with the idea, Dinesh said, "Since blockchain is the basic technology of Metaverse, when my wedding was fixed, I thought of having a reception in Metaverse."
