Man Lands a Job Through Bumble and Netizens Are Impressed

Adnaan Khan used Bumble to land a job, impressed netizens.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ theadnaankhan)
If you're looking for tips to find a new job, here's one pro-tip: Look beyond Linkedin. If you really want it, even a dating site can be a potential job portal!
This is what a social media user, Adnaan, did and honestly, we're just impressed.
Adnaan took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of his conversation with a person on Bumble, who worked as an HR in a company. He captioned it, "You use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro"
In this exchange, Adnaan hilariously pitched himself, asking her if she could provide him the opportunity to work in her startup. As soon as Adnaan shared his post, many people admired his creativity and shared their own funny take on the situation.
One user wrote, "Aur yaha mujhe log Linkedin me bhi ask out kar rahe"
Another user inspired by Adnaan wrote, "I'm going to use my Bumble to get a job in London lol we will see"
Here are some more comments:
Adnaan later also updated that he has an interview in the company. With netizens rooting for him, we sincerely hope he lands the job!