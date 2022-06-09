Man Turns His Meeting With Tanmay Bhat Into a LinkedIn Post & Twitter Is Amused

Man Turns His Bizarre Meeting with Tanmay Bhatt into a LinkedIn Post
(Picture Courtesy: Twitter)
LinkedIn started out as a platform to help people professionally, but lately, it has turned into a place where people write painfully long and over-ambitious posts under the pretense of "motivation" and "inspiration".
In one such posts, a user named Anuj Narang recalled meeting comedian Tanmay Bhat in 2016 in a bar and turned it into an inspirational post (well...at least he tried).
In the post, he recalls how him and his friends spotted Tanmay Bhat in a bar and decided to get a picture with him. Then they decided to strike up a conversation with Tanmay about his work and his future shows etc., and then they asked him something bizarre: "You've lost weight Tanmay, haven't you?" Indians and their obsession with weight, am I right?
Tanmay, who is known for his candid behavior, didn't respond to their questions, but did give them an appropriate response (maybe a bit crass, but what answer did they expect?). He showed them his middle finger and embarrassed, the group decided to leave. Now one would think that this episode ends here, but obviously not!
The LinkedIn post
The LinkedIn post
Anuj went on to narrate this whole episode on LinkedIn and then tried to draw parallels of the incident with sales and explained why they were humiliated. He threw in words like 'value', 'inbound' and 'outbound' too. I mean, calm down already. Not every dark cloud has a silver lining!
This amusing post then found its way to Twitter, and even Tanmay Bhat responded to it. His LinkedIn comment under the post reads, "Imagine turning a middle finger into a linked in post (sic)."
Tanmay Bhatt responding to the LinkedIn post
Here are some other responses from Twitter:
Twitter responding to the LinkedIn post
Twitter responding to the LinkedIn post
Twitter responding to the LinkedIn post
Twitter responding to the LinkedIn post
Twitter responding to the LinkedIn post
Twitter responding to the LinkedIn post
Twitter responding to the LinkedIn post