Woman’s Bizarre Rules for Domestic Workers Outrage Netizens

1. It is forbidden to use mobile phones during work.

2. It is forbidden to open the door to unknown people.

3. Not to go out of the house without permission.

4. Always keep the house clean.

5. It is necessary to take a bath after preparing food and before sleeping.

6. Once the children fall asleep, the phone has to be used for only one hour.

7. Do not lock the door of your room.

8. Water and electricity should not be wasted.

9. You have to sleep by 9.30 at night and get up by seven in the morning.

10. Cleanliness has to be taken care of.

11 .When there is no one at home, you have to stay in the eyes of the camera.

12. The AC of the house is not to be turned on without permission.