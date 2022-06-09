Woman’s Bizarre Rules for Domestic Workers Outrage Netizens

The video was shared by an Instagram account by the handle @Sgfollowsall
A woman looking to hire a domestic worker made a list of what she expected of them, and it has now gone viral. The woman lists her 12 bizarre needs on a whiteboard in a video shared by an Instagram account called @Sgfollowsall.
Netizens couldn't believe someone could come up with such a lengthy set of bizarre demands. Right from when the domestic worker gets up to when they go to bed, everything is listed here.
These are the rules:
1. It is forbidden to use mobile phones during work.
2. It is forbidden to open the door to unknown people.
3. Not to go out of the house without permission.
4. Always keep the house clean.
5. It is necessary to take a bath after preparing food and before sleeping.
6. Once the children fall asleep, the phone has to be used for only one hour.
7. Do not lock the door of your room.
8. Water and electricity should not be wasted.
9. You have to sleep by 9.30 at night and get up by seven in the morning.
10. Cleanliness has to be taken care of.
11 .When there is no one at home, you have to stay in the eyes of the camera.
12. The AC of the house is not to be turned on without permission.
Aside from the tough and absurd rules and regulations, the employer has produced another list: a list of tasks to be completed. Needless to say, these regulations did not sit well with netizens, who harshly criticized her for them.
