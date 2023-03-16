Netizens Find This Man’s Idea of Making a ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ Brilliant

This man's idea of creating a Heartbreak Insurance Fund is going viral.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Most of us have, at some point in our lives, gone through a heartbreak and wished that there was something that could make us feel better. While it may not be a consolation for the broken heart, this man's idea of a 'heartbreak' fund has caught the internet's attention.
Prateek Aryan, a Twitter user, shared his brilliant invention of the heartbreak fund to insure some sort of reparation in case a relationship goes bad. Prateek got Rs 25,000 after his girlfriend of 2.5 years cheated on him.
In his post, he explains that at the beginning of their relationship, Prateek and his girlfriend decided to create a joint account where each of them would deposit Rs 500 every month. This account was a 'Heartbreak Insurance Fund' or HIF, and the terms of the fund dictated that the amount could be withdrawn when either of them cheated.
So, when Prateek's girlfriend cheated on him, he withdrew the money.
The netizens seemed quite impressed by the idea, while others suggested alternatives for investing the money. Check them out here:
One user wrote, "Gonna make this a thing from now on."
Another wrote, "Can be the plot of the next Luv Ranjan film"
Here are other reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)