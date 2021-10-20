ADVERTISEMENT

Desi Twitter Is Sharing Its ‘Best Breakup Lines’ and They Are Gold!

Heartbroken folks: this is your time to shine!

Desi Twitter Is Sharing Its 'Best Breakup Lines' and They Are Gold
We don't know how this trend began, but we are all for it! The best guess would be someone on Twitter had a lousy breakup, and started talking about common lines and things people say during breakups.

Soon after this, people started sharing their own #BestBreakupLines, and some even made memes out of this. Safe to say, the result is amazing, and desi Twitter has again, showed how creative it is. Check out some of the best breakup lines and memes here:

Desi Twitter Is Sharing Its ‘Best Breakup Lines’ and They Are Gold!

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Do you also have a best breakup line?

