Desi Twitter Is Sharing Its ‘Best Breakup Lines’ and They Are Gold!
Heartbroken folks: this is your time to shine!
We don't know how this trend began, but we are all for it! The best guess would be someone on Twitter had a lousy breakup, and started talking about common lines and things people say during breakups.
Soon after this, people started sharing their own #BestBreakupLines, and some even made memes out of this. Safe to say, the result is amazing, and desi Twitter has again, showed how creative it is. Check out some of the best breakup lines and memes here:
Do you also have a best breakup line?
