Gurugram Man With Two Wives Spends 3 Days With Each and Rests on Sunday

Gurugram man marries two women and has an unusual living arrangement
A bizarre incident from Gurugram has come to light, where a man lives in an unusually filmy arrangement with two wives and children. Dividing his week in a way where he spends 3 days each with the two wives, and takes one day for himself.
According to the reports, in 2018, the man first got married to a woman named Seema and had a son. The couple lived together for two years in Gurugram until the lockdown in 2020, which is when the man left Seema at his parent's house in Gwalior.
However, even after the lockdown was lifted, the man didn't come to take Seema back. Seema grew suspicious and found out that during the lockdown, her husband had fallen in love with his office colleague and had gotten married to her. The couple even had a daughter.
Seema reached Gurugram to confront his husband and the two got into a fight. Later, after coming back to Gwalior, Seema filed a case in the family court seeking monetary support for their son's upbringing.
After several arguments and negotiations between the two, the husband convinced Seema that she wouldn’t be able to get a substantial amount in the name of child support and it will in turn affect their son’s future.
Hence, in a filmy twist, both the wives were given separate flats to live in, and it was agreed that the man will spend three days with each wife and the child, leaving Sunday for himself!
