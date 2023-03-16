Gurugram Man With Two Wives Spends 3 Days With Each and Rests on Sunday

However, even after the lockdown was lifted, the man didn't come to take Seema back. Seema grew suspicious and found out that during the lockdown, her husband had fallen in love with his office colleague and had gotten married to her. The couple even had a daughter.

Seema reached Gurugram to confront his husband and the two got into a fight. Later, after coming back to Gwalior, Seema filed a case in the family court seeking monetary support for their son's upbringing.