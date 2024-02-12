'Is This Extra Protein': Man Finds Worms Inside Kellogg's Chocos; Company Reacts

Stills from the viral video.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
An Instagram user's video that features a man breaking pieces of the beloved childhood cereal Kellogg's Chocos has shocked the internet. In the now-viral reel, which was first shared on 22 January, the man shows worms hiding inside the granules of the chocolate cereal.
After the video went viral on social media, several netizens criticised the brand and its products. On 6 February, the company responded to the video with an apology.
The Instagram user captioned the post, "Extra protein ayya kya? (Is this for extra protein?)." He further went on to explain in the comments that he decided to break pieces of chocos after his little sister told him that the cereal had an unpleasant taste. When they looked into the box, they found wriggling worms inside it.
Have a look:
Responding to the video, Kellogg's wrote in the comments, "We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to you. Our Consumer Affairs team would get in touch with you to understand your concern. Request you to inbox us your contact details."
Have a look:
Here's how netizens reacted to the video:
