'Is This Extra Protein': Man Finds Worms Inside Kellogg's Chocos; Company Reacts

An Instagram user's video that features a man breaking pieces of the beloved childhood cereal Kellogg's Chocos has shocked the internet. In the now-viral reel, which was first shared on 22 January, the man shows worms hiding inside the granules of the chocolate cereal.

After the video went viral on social media, several netizens criticised the brand and its products. On 6 February, the company responded to the video with an apology.