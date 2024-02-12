'Shameful': Netizens React to Aditya Narayan Throwing Fan's Phone During Concert

Singer Aditya Narayan got upset with a fan who was recording his performance of 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Don' at a concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.
Singer Aditya Narayan threw a fan's phone into the crowd who was recording his performance of 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Don' at a concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. A video of the incident is circulating online, showing the singer losing his cool during the song.
The reason behind the singer's reaction is unclear, but in the viral clip, it seems he struck the fan with his microphone. Aditya Narayan was performing at a college in Chhattisgarh, where a diverse audience of music enthusiasts had gathered. During the concert, Aditya abruptly stopped singing, took a fan's phone, and tossed it into the crowd before resuming his performance.
The incident, captured on video, has surprised many, prompting discussions about the singer's actions towards his fans.
One user wrote, "Dunno what's wrong with celebs..ek ne thapad mara fan jo, aur dusre ne fan ka phone phenkdiya."
Another under on X wrote, "Unfit to be a public figure & celebrated. Being in public forums people would ask for photos with the person they feel like a star & admire. If you can't do it or handle that with care, you're TRULY UNFIT for being an artist & you lose your respect. "
