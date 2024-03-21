Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Man Finds Mumbai to Washington Ticket For just Rs 19,000; Internet Reacts

Man Finds Mumbai to Washington Ticket For just Rs 19,000; Internet Reacts

Man finds cheap US-Mumbai flight at ₹19,000, sparks online buzz.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Man finds cheap US-Mumbai flight at ₹19,000, sparks online buzz.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Man finds cheap US-Mumbai flight at ₹19,000, sparks online buzz.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A man recently found an amazing flight deal from Washington, USA to Mumbai, India for just ₹19,000. He shared screenshots of this incredible price on X (formerly Twitter) and many travelers were excited by the discovery.

"Washington to Mumbai flight for ₹19,000," the user exclaimed in his post alongside the screenshots. He further elaborated, "How is this possible? Went until payment page. Includes regular two check-in baggage too!"

The image alongside the tweet shows several economy-class flight tickets priced at unbelievably low range, by many travel companies. FlightNetwork offered the cheapest option, priced at only Rs 18,770 for the Washington-Mumbai route. 

Take a look at the tweet:

Here are some other reactions:

Also ReadZomato Row: In A Caste-Coded Society, The Politics Of Who Touches Your Food

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT