Man Criticizes Anushka Sharma’s Post Praising Virat Kohli, Gets Called Out

Kohli recently stepped down as India's Test Cricket captain, a decision that shocked fans across the country, but one that was received with a lot of emotions. To commemorate his journey, Anushka wrote a long post on Instagram talking about how proud she was of her husband.

But apparently, a wife praising her own husband on her own social media account warrants for some opinions from people who are totally unrelated to the matter. Rohan Puri took to Twitter and criticized Sharma for her "back to back purgation of emotions". He also pointed out that no other cricketer's spouse ever spoke up like this, which apparently meant that even Sharma shouldn't have.

He wrote, "Quite don’t understand that captaincy or leaving it merits such back to back purgation of emotions by a couple when only interest paramount be that of Team India. Never before spouses of greats Sehwag, Ganguly, Sachin,VVS, Gambhir,Dhoni made spectacle of their careers."