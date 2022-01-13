Twitter Appalled as Housing Society Fines Maids, Delivery Persons for Using Lift

A notice put in a housing complex in Hyderabad.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In many societies across the nation daily wage workers, delivery people, etc are treated differently due to their work. One particular housing society in Hyderabad put up a notice regarding the usage of lifts.
The notice reads that if "Maids, Drivers or Delivery Boys use the main lift they will be fined Rs 300".
The sign was posted on Twitter by an independent photojournalist Harsha Vadlamani. The notice was criticized by users online too, who called out the housing society for blatantly discriminating against these people. Some even shared how this is wrong not just morally, but also from a legal perspective.
Even though there are some people trying to defend the move by brushing the move off as COVID-19 protocols, the majority criticized the move by calling it classist and discriminatory. These practices should not exist anymore and we need to start treating everyone equally. As we move forward, it is important to understand that no matter how much our society progresses, there will always be incidents like this and it is important that we educate those around us to avoid these in the future.
