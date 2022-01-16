‘Pretence is Your Foe’: Anushka Sharma as Virat Kohli Steps Down as Test Captain

Anushka Sharma writes note for husband Virat Kohli.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma wrote a heartfelt note for her husband, Virat Kohli, after he announced that he will step down as the Test Captain of the Indian cricket team. Anushka shared pictures with Virat wearing a Test jersey and wrote, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket.”
The actor added, “I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you."
She added that she is proud of Kohli's growth as the caption of the Indian National Cricket team, and wrote, "But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you.”
She further wrote that she is proud of Virat Kohli for “not letting anything come in the way” of his good intentions, adding, “You led by example & gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there's still something more you could have done.”
Her note read, “This is who you are & this is what you expected from everyone. You've been unconventional & straightforward. Pretence is your foe & this is what makes you great in my eyes & the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that. Like I’ve said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye.”
“You are not perfect & have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always!” Anushka wrote and added, “You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless.”
She concluded the note with a message with, “Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)