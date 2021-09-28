After Spending 32 Years Alone on an Island, Man Moves to City at Age 82

The Italian moved to this island in 1989 after attempting to sail from Italy to Polynesia by himself. He moved there because for a very long time, he didn't feel like talking to anyone or maintaining contact with anyone. He decided to move back to La Maddalena in May among the company of other people after Budelli was declared an environmental observatory and Mauro was forced to vacate his home.

"For a long time I have lived alone, and far too many years after I first landed on Budelli I didn't feel like talking to anyone. True, I cannot enjoy the island's solitude anymore, but my life now has taken a new turn, focused on communicating with others and being near other people," he told CNN.

He has used his pension to buy a home on the island, and according to reports, has also reconnected with his partner back from his younger days.

"I'm the living proof that a second, new life is possible. You can always start all over again, even if you're over 80 because there are other things you can experience, a totally different world," he said.

After deciding to stay in Budelli because he couldn't imagine a life anywhere else, he has finally embraced his new life in the presence of other people. Not only that, he has also authored a book on his life experiences and what it's like to live isolated on an island called 'La Poltrona Di Ginepro' (The Juniper Armchair).