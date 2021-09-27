14-Year-Old Sells Dahi Kachori To Support His Family, Netizens Lend Helping Hand

14-year-old sells Dahi Kachori in Ahmedabad to support his family.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A lot of people have been struggling to keep their jobs and businesses afloat during the pandemic, and sadly, some children also have to worry about this.
That is what happened with this 14-year-old from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who sells Dahi Kachori to support his family. In a video uploaded on Twitter, it is seen how he is preparing several plates of the chat for his customers in a makeshift stall he has erected on the roadside. The user who shared it on Twitter also mentioned the boy's condition and appealed netizens to help him out.
The boy's name hasn't been identified yet, but as soon as a user posted this, help started pouring in from all sides, where more and more people asking where they could contribute, while others sent in words of encouragement.
The very next day, the video went viral and the boy's stall flooded with customers who wanted to try his chat. A user uploaded a video of his stall where it is seen how the boy is surrounded by customers helping his business. He wrote, "Social media for social good ! Kudos #Ahmedanad for showering support on 14 year old brave heart and to @navgujaratsamay team for bringing his story of grit and resilience."
While it is saddening that he had to resort to working at such a young age, it is great to see how much support he is getting, and the credit goes to social media!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined