Man Buys Dream Bike Worth Rs 2.6 Lakh Using Coins, Store Takes 10 Hours to Count

V Boopathi, 29 is a YouTuber from Salem and also works as a computer operator in a private company. He had enquired about the price of the Bajaj Dominar 400 a couple of years ago, and has since then been saving up for it. He recently fulfilled his dream and bought the bike by making the payment in all coins of rupee 1. This took the showroom staff about 10 hours to count.

Initially, Boopathi was refused service by manager Mahavikranth, but he later gave in because he didn't want to disappoint him.

"The banks would charge 140 as commission for counting 1lakh (in 2000 rupee denomination). How will they accept it when we give them Rs 2.6 lakh in one-rupee coins?" said Mahavikranth to TOI. He agreed eventually, and his staff along with some friends of Boopathi counted the coins.

Boopathi reportedly saved the money from his YouTube revenue. He also went to temples, hotels, and other stalls to exchange his currency notes for one rupee coins.