BEST Staff Rushes 5-Yr-Old to Hospital, Deposits Day’s Cash to Get Him Admitted

BEST stuff lauded for saving the life of a 5-year-old by diverting bus to hospital.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Thinking on your feet and acting in the nick of time are things not all people can manage to do. However, the presence of mind displayed by a BEST bus staff from Mumbai ended up saving the life of a 5-year-old passenger.
Shivam Parkar was travelling with his mother Pooja on the bus route number 33 when he started having seizures, according to Mid-Day. As soon as the staff noticed this, the driver Kishore Vasant Dane, along with assistant traffic officer Rajesh Vichare and bus conductor Appasaheb Tulshiram Lohar first asked all the passengers to deboard. After this, they diverted the bus to Thakur Hospital, Shivaji Park and made sure Shivam got the treatment he needed.
They even deposited the day's collection they had on hand to admit Shivam to the hospital. This quick thinking resulted in Shivams' life getting saved, and the crew has been lauded by many, including the GM of BEST, Lokesh Chandra. "We are proud of the staff," he said. They were also felicitated by him.
Tanvi Gavankar, another Facebook user that happened to be at the hospital witnessed the incident and narrated her experience while praising the driver and conductor.
"After talking at (the) counter I understood that the kid got febrile seizures (#fits) in the bus while traveling with his mother. The bus driver stopped & vacated the bus and rushed the kid to the nearest hospital. The #ticketcollector and the #busconductor deposited the entire cash which was collected since morning to get the kid admitted (they took this financial risk for unknown family)," she writes.
The incident also garnered the attention of users online who took the opportunity to praise the staff, including a special mention from Sachin Tendulkar. He writes, "BEST thing you'll see on the internet today!"
Here are some other reactions:(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)