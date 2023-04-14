This Man’s Typing Speed Stuns Netizens, Video Goes Viral

A man's typing speed has caught the internet's attention.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
In a video that's going viral, a man's typing speed has caught the internet's attention. The man working at a pharmacy, possibly a cashier, is seen typing in the details of the medicines into the computer, and his speed has left the netizens amazed.
The clip was posted on Twitter by a page called CCTV Idiots, with the caption, "This receptionist at a busy pharmacy in India." Impressed by the agility of this staff member, netizens laud his hard work and dedication.
His impressive speed and accuracy while typing in the details of the medicines are quite spectacular.
As the video went viral, many hilariously joked that 'he will replace AI', and owing to his speed, many even said that 'he must be the person behind ChatGPT's prompt responses'.
A user commented, "Very hardworking. Glad he's not playing solitaire when people are waiting for their turn unlike in our country."
Another user joked and said, "He will replace AI in future."
Check out other responses:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)