Netizens Use Hilarious Memes To React To 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer Sparks Meme Fest Online
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
The trailer for Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally here....and netizens have a lot to say.
Previously, the film's songs created a flurry of social media opinions, making for some hilarious memes. The trailer surely has fodder for more, with gravity-defying stunts, emotionless facial expressions and dialogues which only Khan can deliver with a straight face.
While the trailer launched to mixed reactions with some giving it 'blockbuster status' while others already calling it a flop, netizens reacted with some hilarious memes and jokes.
One Twitter user even shared the part where Salman Khan's character demolishes an entire building with a mere punch, writing, "Hello CM @myogiadityanath now you doesn't need any bulldozer, #SalmanKhan can break any buiding in one punch"
Check other hilarious reactions here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)