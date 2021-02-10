Please Help Decoding it: Twitter on Viral Clip of Mamata Banerjee

With the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections in April-May this year, the political climate in the country is quite charged up. The election campaigns are in full swing, with all the parties conducting major rallies and giving speeches.
Recently, a portion of a speech given by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally has gone viral. The hilarious clip shows Banerjee saying something in gibberish.
Check out the video here:
On cue, netizens started sharing the clip with reactions that are beyond funny.
Keeping politics aside, this clip has done wonders in making everyone laugh. Some users have also been discussing its resemblance to a famous Tamil Song, while others were trying to set this to music.
