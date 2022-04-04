Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai: Mallika Dua’s Tribute to Her Parents Earns Praises Online

Mallika recently made an appearance at an open mic event called UnErase Poetry where she recited a short tribute for her parents. Right from praising her father's fearlessness and her mother's many talents, Mallika's heartwarming poetry struck a chord with many in the audience.

She starts by describing what home is for her, and that it's more of a presence than a place. She says that whenever she is feeling anxious or stressed, she says 'Mujhe ghar jaana hai' repeatedly to feel better. Because at home, she is with her parents and the comfort their presence gives her is unparalleled.

She also talks about how she tried to remember them every day, either by writing poetry, singing, or sometimes even fighting with someone and standing up for what's right, all just in their memory.

Watch the full video here: