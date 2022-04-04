Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai: Mallika Dua’s Tribute to Her Parents Earns Praises Online

Mallika Dua recites 'Mujhe Ghar Jaana Hai' as a tribute to her parents.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Comedian Mallika Dua's parents Dr Chinna Dua and journalist Vinod Dua passed away six months apart in June and December 2021 respectively. The two had contracted COVID-19 and died due to related complications, survived by their two daughters, Mallika and Bakul.
Mallika recently made an appearance at an open mic event called UnErase Poetry where she recited a short tribute for her parents. Right from praising her father's fearlessness and her mother's many talents, Mallika's heartwarming poetry struck a chord with many in the audience.
She starts by describing what home is for her, and that it's more of a presence than a place. She says that whenever she is feeling anxious or stressed, she says 'Mujhe ghar jaana hai' repeatedly to feel better. Because at home, she is with her parents and the comfort their presence gives her is unparalleled.
She also talks about how she tried to remember them every day, either by writing poetry, singing, or sometimes even fighting with someone and standing up for what's right, all just in their memory.
Watch the full video here:
She has gained praises from many users online, including a shout out from Anushka Sharma and others like Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh. Check out the reactions here:
The video has been shared on various social media platforms and has more than 200,000 views on YouTube.
