Sociology Textbook Listing ‘Merits of Dowry’ Has Twitter Enraged

Sociology Textbook lists down merits of dowry, garners flak on Twitter.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Pixabay)
A Sociology textbook for nurses is receiving flak on social media because it lists the merits of dowry in one of its chapters. The textbook titled 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by TK Indrani lists down pointers as to why dowry is beneficial.
It starts by explaining how dowry helps in establishing a new household and how it is helpful to set up appliances, furniture, utensils, and clothes in a house. It goes on to say that dowry is an indirect way for the girl to get a share in the family's property.
The next point talks about how it promotes education among girls because the dowry of a highly educated girl is relatively lesser.
The last, perhaps most bizarre point explains that an ugly girl can be married off with the help of a handsome dowry.
A picture of this extract from the textbook was shared on Twitter by a user called Aparna, and has since then received many reactions.
Users have spoken about how the textbook is not only promoting false ideas, but is also offensive to women. Others have talked about how it is illegal under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and is still being glorified by this book. Here are some reactions from Twitter.
