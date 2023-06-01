Live Frog Discovered In Japanese Man's Udon Noodles; Company Issues Apology

A shocking incident has caught the attention of social media users worldwide after a Japanese man discovered a live frog wriggling in his takeaway box of udon noodles.

The incident unfolded when Twitter user, Kaito, ordered a cup of Marugame Seimen's Spicy Dandan Salad Udon while on a business trip. To his astonishment, as he reached the end of his meal, he made the unsettling discovery.

Kaito wasted no time in sharing his disturbing experience online. He promptly tweeted in Japanese, along with a video and photo showcasing the live frog submerged in the remaining broth.

The now-viral tweet read, “#shakeudon. I ate udon during my business trip… I ate after shaking it and didn’t notice until the end. The shop reopened that night after being closed for 3 hours, and is still selling salads and the same products. Be careful before eating".