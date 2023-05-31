From Selling Peanuts To Becoming A Celebrity Chef, Here’s Suresh Pillai’s Story

Suresh Pillai is a celebrity chef and an entrepreneur.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Suresh Pillai, the famous celebrity chef, recently took to Twitter to narrate his life story leaving netizens in an awe. Suresh is now known for his culinary expertise in Kerala-style food.
He has worked in London for 14 years and is now an entrepreneur, but to reach this position, he had to take up many odd jobs.
In the post, Suresh shared a throwback picture of when he was 18 and working as a catering staff at someone's reception.
Along with the nostalgic photo, he shared how he has been working as a businessman since he was in class 6th or 7th.
He wrote, "I did my first-ever “business” in class 6th or 7th. We had a big Kambili Moosu/ Kambili Naranga (Pomelo) tree at home, and that was a staple childhood fruit. I loved it to such an extent that I used to get up at 5 in the morning and pluck a couple of them, in time for breakfast. Soon, this grew from being just enjoyment to my first source of pocket money. Plucking in batches, I used to sell this at the market at 25 paise per piece - or 4/5 for a rupee. You could imagine my pride in showing off a couple of 1-rupee notes to my friends at that time,!"
In the post he also added that, "In my late teens, I was a hotel waiter, a cleaner at a temple eatery, and a catering boy among other jobs before gradually I became whatever I am, today."
Before ending the inspiring post, he reminded people that it is okay to feel lost and not know one's dream. "But keep trying, just start - the rest will fall into place by itself," he added.
The encouraging post has caught the eye of social media users and they have nothing but praises for Suresh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)