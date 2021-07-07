Watch: Little Boy Scolds People for Not Wearing Masks in Dharamshala

Young boy scolding people in Dharamshala for not wearing a mask.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@DharamshalaLocal)
As hill stations are seeing a huge number of tourists amid easing of lockdown restrictions, masks and other COVID-19 regulations seem to have gone for a toss too, along with the people's concern towards COVID-19.
Hill stations like Manali especially, have seen a huge turnout of tourists, and concerns have started rising about how COVID-19 protocols are being followed there. Amidst this, the video of a little boy urging people to wear masks has gone viral.
The boy is seen scolding tourists and locals for not wearing a mask at all, and also has a plastic baton he is mildly hitting them with. None of the people on the street seem to care about wearing a mask, and the boy is the only one wearing it. Incidentally, he does not have a pair of shoes on his feet, but has ensured to wear a mask.
Watch the video here:
Some of the people are even seen mocking the boy. Netizens are enraged at the nonchalance of the people there, who have flouted COVID-19 guidelines without a care in the world. Here is how they reacted:
