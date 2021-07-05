Shiv Sena-BJP Are Like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Netizens React to Raut's Statement

Sanjay Raut says Shiv Sena-BJP are like Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.
(Image: Altered by The Quint).
Shiv Sena's national spokesperson in a recent statement said that ties between BJP and Shiv Sena aren't like India and Pakistan. Amid talks of a possible reunion of the two parties, most people think Raut's statement has affirmed a lot of speculations.
However, Raut did end up saying that their relationship was like that of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, referring to the duo's recent separation. He said, "We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact."
Raut's statement came as a response to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis' statement that said the two parties were never enemies. The statement and its bizarre comparison has now been trending on Twitter, as netizens are confused with the analogy that Raut has drawn.
Here is how they reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined