11-Year-Old Becomes Second Youngest Graduate in the World

The wunderkind didn't simply graduate, he graduates summa cum laude (given to the student with the highest distinction). He completed his 3-year degree in just one year, and has surpassed all expectations. Further, he completed his high school graduation in just a year and a half, earning his diploma at the age of eight years.

The young child first developed an interest in mechanics and physics only a year ago, and soon decided to pursue his interests relentlessly. He used to live with his grandparents in Belgium when he went to high school, and only recently moved back to live with his parents in Netherlands.

(With inputs from India Times).