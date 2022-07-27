Lawyer Calls Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot a 'National Issue'; Twitter Reacts

Lawyer who filed a complaint against Ranveer Singh, calls it a 'national issue'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot has been creating new controversies everyday since its release. And it was in the news again, but this time, Vedika Chaubey, the lawyer who filed the complaint against the photoshoot was present too. She appeared on a panel discussion on NDTV hosted by Nidhi Razdan and called the photoshoot 'vulgar' and deemed it a 'national issue' because she could see the actor's 'bum'.
Not only Razdan, but netizens found her response hilarious. Morever, they posed an important question about how Ranveer Singh's photos have become national news while other important events have taken a backseat.
During the discussion, Nidhi Razdan asked Chaubey, "Why are you so uncomfortable frankly with him being naked, I don't understand? What is vulgar about it?" To this, Chaubey responded by saying, "Of course this is vulgar, we can see his bum," and that this was a 'national issue'.
Razdan couldn't control her laughter while other panelists tried hard to hide their laugh.
Netizens were also quick to respond to the hillarious clip and this is how they responded:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)