Audacity & Thrill: Everything That Excites Me About Aasmaan Bhardwaj's ‘Kuttey’

“Na ye bhaunkte hai, na ghurrate hai, bas kaatte hai,” read the caption of the announcement for Kuttey. Ever since its announcement, there has been considerable hype surrounding the film especially since its the first time Vishal Bhardwaj and his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj are collaborating (Kuttey is the latter’s directorial debut).

The film’s trailer that dropped on 20 December only made the film more exciting. To start off, the film boasts of an excellent cast. Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, and Naseeruddin Shah have all proved, through a wide variety of films, that they can pull off any genre; why would Kuttey be different?