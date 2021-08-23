After Vishal Bhardwaj's Kaminey, Son Aasmaan Bhardwaj Makes Debut With Kuttey

Vishal Bhardwaj said that he's 'excited' to see what his son Aasmaan does with the film. Talking about his collaboration with Luv Ranjan, Vishal told PTI, "Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense."

He added, "I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself."

Vishal Bhardwaj has worked with Tabu as the screenwriter and producer of her film Talvar, director of Maqbool and Haider. He also composed the music for her film Maachis. Naseeruddin Shah and Vishal have earlie