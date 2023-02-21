Kriti Sanon Mistakes Fake Account For Shreyas Talpade; Thanks Him For Compliment
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Ever since Twitter Blue has been operationalised, impersonators and fake accounts on Twitter have been emboldened by getting their accounts verified in exchange for a monetary amount.
Evidently, this has made it harder for people to gauge which verified account belongs to a celebrity and which is a product of impersonation. The latest person to fall for this phenomenon is Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon.
A verified account impersonating actor Shreyas Talpade took to Twitter to shower praises on Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon after allegedly watching their newest film, Shehzada.
Tagging the co-actors, the tweet read, "Just saw #shehzada.. @TheAaryanKartik take a bow my friend... and @kritisanon is next madhubala of this country..,"
Unable to realise that the account wasn't being handled by the real actor, Kriti Sanon responded to the tweet and extended her thanks for being compared to such a legendary actor.
She wrote in the now-deleted response, "Wow! Those shoes are too big to fit.. but thank you for such a lovely compliment"
As soon as this exchange reached netizens, they began trolling Sanon. Most even criticised Twitter Blue's framework and the dearth of authenticity it has resulted in.
A Reddit user wrote, "Bruh I know it looks legit because if the blue tick, but the madhubala compliment should've made her think twice and verify. Because if she really believed that so easily, then she is suffering from a major bout delusion”.
