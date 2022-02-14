More Nervous About Gangubai's India Release Than Berlin Premiere: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali releases on the big screen on 25 February. This will be the actor's first big screen release after Kalank in 2019. Speaking to The Quint, Alia talks about how she reacted when she was signed on for Bhansali's film, her experience of working with the veteran filmmaker, being excited about the film's premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and nervous about the release in India and a lot more. Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired from the life of Gangubai Harjivandas, whose life was documented by journalist and writer Hussain Zaidi in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Watch the video for more.