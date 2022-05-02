Woman Uses Matrimonial Site to Hire People, Check Out Her Father’s Reaction Here

Most people who use matrimonial sites do so to find their better halves, but this user came up with the most bizarre and creative idea to use the site.

Udita Pal, the co-founder of Salt.Pe, a Bengaluru-based international financial service, ended up on a matrimonial website. She found a candidate perfect for her company. She did not, however, offer him her hand in marriage; instead, she offered him a job.

When her father learned that she was hiring the man rather than going on a date with him, he appeared in her WhatsApp chat and lectured her in his desi style.