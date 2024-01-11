5 Reasons Why Neetu Kapoor-Zeenat Aman's 'Koffee' Episode Was a Delight to Watch

Bollywood veterans Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman graced the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.
Bollywood's iconic duo Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor graced the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 8. The veteran actors brought a nostalgic charm to the 'Koffee' couch that took us back to the golden days of Bollywood.
From recalling their fond memories with Rishi Kapoor to talking candidly about actors' struggles with depression, here are 5 reasons that prove the episode was a delight to watch:
In a rapid-fire segment during the show, Karan Johar posed a question to Neetu about the one thing from her marriage that she wished her son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would embrace.
In a witty response, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor said, "Nothing. Because in today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe."
During the show, Zeenat Aman was put on the spot when Karan asked her which actor from the current generation should be cast in her biopic. In a prompt response, Zeenat confidently said, "Priyanka Chopra."
Karan also asked the veteran to name an actor who could portray her iconic character of Rupa in a hypothetical Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2. To this, the actor averred, Deepika Padukone.
In the course of their conversation, Neetu Kapoor also spoke about her granddaughter, Raha Kapoor, who recently turned one. Speaking about Raha, the actor discussed the 'friendly mini battles' she engages in with Alia and her mother, Soni Razdan, regarding her granddaughter.
During the show, Karan asked Neetu about her time with her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor when they were in New York for his cancer treatment. Neetu responded,
Recalling her memories with Rishi and his changed behaviour following the diagnosis, Neetu added, "He always kept his distance, bullied people, and didn’t prefer showing his love. Especially with me and my children. He was like a big thing that respect, and he comes from that family. With that, he lost out onall those years with his children. He was never a friend to them, but that year he opened up and showed love towards me as well. We had the best time. We did have some really sad moments when he was neutropenic, chemo days, and the red cells used to go down. But when he was fine, we used to party, go out for lunch, and have fun.”
Zeenat also shared her thoughts on why actors in the industry often slip into depression and candidly spoke about how fame is an erratic phenomenon. Zeenat shared,
Speaking about Instagram, she added, "I think Instagram is such a wonderful platform if used correctly. It gives you a voice, provides a space to express yourself authentically, not dictated by a third or fourth person's definition of you. I was overwhelmed with the love and affection, completely overwhelmed."
