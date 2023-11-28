'Wish I Could Be Friends With Him': Ranbir Kapoor On His Bond With Rishi Kapoor

According to India Today, Ranbir said, "He was travelling everywhere so there was not a really friendly relationship between us. We couldn’t just sit and chat, and I really have that one regret in my life. I wish I could be friends with my father. I wish I could share more with him, which is one regret I always live with. I respected him but we were never friendly. But I’m glad I have a daughter to love. When God takes away something, he also gives something back."

Animal also explores the bond between a father and his son. While Ranbir plays the son, Anil Kapoor essays the role of the father.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Animal will hit the big screens on 1 December.