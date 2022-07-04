Kerala Siblings’ 'Pasoori' Cover Will Leave You Spellbound

'Pasoori' cover by Kerala siblings Dana, Thooba, and Durra.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab/Dana Razik)
No matter how many covers of 'Pasoori' we listen to, we're never going to have enough. Right from a cover on the veena to Dutch singers presenting their own renditions, we thought we had seen the best of them all. That's when these siblings from Kerala surprised us.
Dana Razik, a young woman from Kerala with 415K subscribers on YouTube collaborated with her siblings, Durra Razik and Thooba Razik to come up with this amazing cover of the song.
Check it out here:
The song, sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill first released on Coke Studio and has since then received a lot of praise from audiences.
