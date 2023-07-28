Kerala Sanitation Workers Pool In Money To Buy Ticket; Win Rs 10 Crore Lottery

11 women sanitation workers from Kerala have hit the Rs 10 crore jackpot.
Eleven municipality workers from Kerala are overjoyed as they won Rs 10 crores in the state government's 2023 monsoon bumper lottery. The women are members of Haritha Karma Sena, a green army under the Parappanangadi Municipality. They are responsible for collecting waste from households and segregating the non-biodegradable waste.
A few weeks ago, eleven of them pooled in Rs 250 to buy the lottery ticket, but little did they know that they will hit the jackpot. According to the reports, one of the women even had to loan the money to contribute for the ticket.
In an interview with a news channel, Radha, one of the women who won, revealed, “We all come from very poor families with lots of debt and liabilities. I myself have a debt of ₹3 lakh which I hope to clear with the amount I get from the lottery. So, it has reached us at the right time."
Ever since the unexpected news came out, the women are thrilled and in disbelief. Radha further said that they had to check with multiple people to confirm the news.
Reportedly, apart from the jackpot money, the lottery also offers multiple prizes ranging from Rs. 10 lakhs, Rs. 5 lakhs, Rs. 3 lakhs, Rs. 1 lakh, and more. The ticket has been submitted to the authorities, and the money will be sent to the winner's account after tax deduction.
