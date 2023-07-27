He First Robbed Her Phone, Then Her Heart; Funny Love Story Of Brazilian Couple

Bizarre love story of the Brazilian will surely make you laugh out loud.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Altered by The Quint)
This bizarre love story of a Brazilian couple has us believing that love, indeed, is strange. In a viral video, Emanuela, the girl narrated the story of how they met. Apparently, it happened when she was walking on the street and her now-partner stole her phone. However, after looking at the picture of Emanuela on her phone, mesmerised by her beauty, he had a change of heart.
According to the reports, the couple have been together for two years. During the conversation the man also revealed that he stole her phone since he was going through a bad phase. He was quoted saying, "I was going through a difficult situation because I didn’t have a woman, you know,"
After listening to the strange love story of the couple, the interviewer chuckled and said, "So you stole her phone and then her heart?"
The couple's unconventional romance has definitely baffled the netizens and us, alike, and the video has crossed over 200k views.
(With inputs from New York Post)
