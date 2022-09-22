Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Bride’s Photoshoot on Pothole-Riddled Road Goes Viral

Kerala Bride’s Photoshoot on Pothole-Riddled Road Goes Viral

The bride is going viral for her unique photoshoot.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Kerala bride's photoshoot goes viral.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala bride's photoshoot goes viral.</p></div>

Right from rating potholes to doing poojas near them, Indian have nailed it when it comes to expressing their displeasure through satire. In a similar incident, a bride from Kerala is seen doing a wedding photoshoot while walking on a road that is full of potholes.

A video uploaded on the photography company’s Instagram page has gone viral and since then garnered several reactions. While the bride’s name is unknown, one can only assume that her intention was to garner attention to the poor conditions of the road.

Some users online have praised her creativity, while others have found the action bizarre. Mostly, users are applauding the bride for using her special day to send a powerful message.

Also Read'Top Tier, Must Visit': Bangalore Residents Review City's Potholes

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT