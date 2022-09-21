'Top Tier, Must Visit': Bangalore Residents Review City's Potholes

The conditions of the roads after rains in India is deplorable, with potholes bigger than the actual roads, it not only makes it inconvenient to travel by road, but is also highly dangerous and results in accidents. Every year, the same ordeal repeats, people complain about the poor conditions of roads, yet the situation remains the same. Ironically, even in a city like Bangalore, which is known as the 'Silicon Valley of India', the road infrastructure is poor.