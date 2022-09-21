'Top Tier, Must Visit': Bangalore Residents Review City's Potholes

Bangaloreans find a creative way to address road safety.
(Photo: Twitter)
The conditions of the roads after rains in India is deplorable, with potholes bigger than the actual roads, it not only makes it inconvenient to travel by road, but is also highly dangerous and results in accidents. Every year, the same ordeal repeats, people complain about the poor conditions of roads, yet the situation remains the same. Ironically, even in a city like Bangalore, which is known as the 'Silicon Valley of India', the road infrastructure is poor.
However, the residents of Bangalore have found a creative solution to register their complaints. After getting no response from the authorities, they decided to take matters into their own hands and started leaving Google reviews of the potholes. This effort by the residents soon went viral on the internet.
Nimo Tai, a user on Twitter posted screenshots of the Google reviews of a pothole named 'Abizer's Pothole' which was called a historical landmark in Bengaluru and received 10 star reviews too. After a few hours, however, the google location of the pothole seemed to be deleted.
Twitter had a lot to say about this. With some suggesting to start a similar initiative in their own cities, others recommended renaming the potholes with the names of the officials. Have a look: