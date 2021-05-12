Kashmir Man Fights COVID19 Stigma by Devising Floating Ambulance

Tariq Ahmad Patloo, a boatman from Kashmir, recently devised a 'floating ambulance' that he operated in Dal Lake to fight the stigma attached to COVID19.

His ambulance has provisions such as PPE kits, wheelchairs, and stretchers and helps ferry people through Srinagar's Dal Lake and get the medical treatment that they need.

"Considering the situation at hospitals and homes due to rising cases, I've set up this facility for people, which has PPE kits, stretchers & wheelchair," he said in a statement to ANI.