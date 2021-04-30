Bhopal Man Converts Rickshaw Into Free Ambulance for the Needy

Javed Khan, an auto-driver from Bhopal has converted his auto-rickshaw into a makeshift ambulance for the needy. The 34-year-old has also installed an oxygen supply system in his auto. He did all this with the money him and his wife had saved, and now he does this full-time.

So far, his auto has helped 8-10 people reach the hospital during an urgent crisis, according to the Times of India.

"I have been driving autos for 18 years. Though no one has been infected in my family, I was very disturbed by the rising death toll and wanted to do something about it with the resources I have," he told Times Now. He also added that he has installed sanitizers and some medicines for the patients.

Here is how his auto-rickshaw looks: