How Kareena Kapoor Khan Taught Us Self-Love, Both On and Off-Screen

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: The actor turns 41 today.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 41 today, and what better way to celebrate it than to commemorate the one thing she has taught us the best? She might have given us loads of characters like Geet from Jab We Met and Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, but films aren't the only place where Kareena lives and breathes the 'Main meri favourite hoon' philosophy.
She has been unabashedly true to herself, never been afraid to demand what she thinks she deserves, and has in a way embodied some of the most bold characters she has played. Right from authoring a book to raising a family while also having an amazing career for more than two decades, one thing has been constant for her-- her confidence on herself. Here's an ode to her fearlessness and self-loving attitude, and we hope it never changes!
Published: 21 Sep 2021,05:01 PM IST