Kareena Kapoor Shares First Pic of Jeh on Saif Ali Khan's Birthday

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their sons Taimur and Jeh.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Saif Ali Khan turned a year older on Monday, 16 August. Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos along with a heartfelt note. The family seems to have gone for a vacation to celebrate Saif's birthday. One of the pics gives us a glimpse of Kareena and Saif's younger son Jeh.
"Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want", Kareena captioned the photos.
Jeh was recently spotted with Kareena and Saif outside his grandfather, Randhir Kapoor's house.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined