Karan Johar’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ Called Out for Stereotyping Tamilians

Sanya Malhotra in a still from Meenakshi Sundareshwar.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Ever so often, a film will come along that stereotypes and misrepresents a certain culture, and Indians sure love to target South Indian communities when it comes to this. Right from funny (and wildly inaccurate) accents to comical mannerisms, south Indian cultures have seen it all, and this time, Karan Johar's latest film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, is facing outrage on Twitter for doing the same.
Starring Sanya Malhotra in the leading role, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on 5 November. A teaser has been released ahead of the premiere, and Twitter was quick to point out the mistakes in it. Check it out here:
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
