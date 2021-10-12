'Ridiculous': Gender Reveal in Dubai Using Real Tiger Sparks Outrage Online

Gender reveal part in Dubai sparks outrage online.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@lovindubai)
Gender reveal parties have been coming under social media users' radars for a while now, most people think they are outdated and heternormative, others simply laugh at the many fails they see online.
Adding to this incident is a gender reveal party from Dubai that has been going viral. The reason for this is that an actual tiger is used for the reveal, a thing that has enraged users online. In the video uploaded on an Instagram page, it is seen how the tiger is bursting a black balloon thus revealing the gender of the baby.
Check out the video here:
The post has garnered a lot of criticism where users have pointed out that the reveal was very unsafe and that this wasn't the right way to do it. Here are some reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)