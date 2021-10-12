'Ridiculous': Gender Reveal in Dubai Using Real Tiger Sparks Outrage Online

The video shows a tiger performing a gender reveal.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Gender reveal part in Dubai sparks outrage online.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@lovindubai)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gender reveal part in Dubai sparks outrage online.</p></div>

Gender reveal parties have been coming under social media users' radars for a while now, most people think they are outdated and heternormative, others simply laugh at the many fails they see online.

Adding to this incident is a gender reveal party from Dubai that has been going viral. The reason for this is that an actual tiger is used for the reveal, a thing that has enraged users online. In the video uploaded on an Instagram page, it is seen how the tiger is bursting a black balloon thus revealing the gender of the baby.

Check out the video here:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The post has garnered a lot of criticism where users have pointed out that the reveal was very unsafe and that this wasn't the right way to do it. Here are some reactions:

Also ReadMP Engineer Asks for Sunday Off To Go Beg, Application Goes Viral

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT