Karachi Eatery Uses 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Clip for 'Men's Monday' Ad; Draws Flak

The restaurant called 'Swing', was criticized for using a clip from Gangubai Kathiawadi to promote a 'Men's Monday' offer.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Instagram)
It's 2022 and 'objectification of women' as a tool for marketing is still a thing. The level of insensitivity towards gender-related issues is not just baffling, but appalling, to say the least. Women are often stereotyped, objectified, and sexualized and this kind of content is often passed off as 'creativity'.
In a recent incident in Karachi, a restaurant called 'Swing' used the clip from Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi– a movie based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a social activist and sex worker– to invite their customers for a 'Men's Monday' discount.
The restaurant edited a clip from the movie– wherein Gangubai, after being forced into sex work, is calling out to men– and used it for their promotion on social media. Their post read, "Swings is calling out all the Raja's out there. Ajao and avail a 25 per cent discount on Men's Monday at Swings!"
Their questionable marketing strategy obviously drew a lot of flak online. Here's what users said:
