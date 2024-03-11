John Cena's Viral Naked Moment At The Oscars 2024 Cracks Up The Internet

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019John Cena's Viral Naked Moment At The Oscars 2024 Cracks Up The Internet

John Cena presented the Best Costume Design award at this year's Oscars.
At the Oscars 2024, John Cena presented the Best Costume Design award stark naked.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

American wrestler and actor John Cena presented the Best Costume Design award at this year's Oscars. Ironically, John came to the stage stark naked and his entry left everyone in splits.

Following the stunt, John quickly put on some clothes and went on to highlight the hard work costume designers put in.

However, the internet can't get over this epic moment.

Take a look at some reactions:

