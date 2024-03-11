ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt At The Red Carpet

Among the top nominees this year at the Oscars are Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Oscars are back! The 96th Academy Awards is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Returning as the host for the second consecutive time and fourth time in his career is Jimmy Kimmel. Among the top nominees this year are Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall and Poor Things.

The Red carpet at the Oscars 2024 saw Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, gracing the show in their best designer outfits.

Topics:  Oppenheimer   Barbie   Oscars 2024 

